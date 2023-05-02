Lafayette claims first-ever golf championship Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

It’s been a strong couple of weeks for Lafayette athletics.

The Commodores claimed four state titles in tennis last week as they won their fourth team state championship in five seasons before adding three more titles at the state individual tournament.

They also picked up an historic victory on the links as they rode a second-place finish from Ada Grace Everett to their first-ever team state championship in golf.

“I’m just really proud of my girls,” said head coach Ryan Avent. “They work really hard, they’re great girls and they handle themselves very maturely on and off the course.”

Everett finished second individually while her younger sister Ainslee Everett finished sixth overall. Katelynn Kirkendall also placed for the Commodores as she finished just outside the top 20 in just her second season of competition.

“She’s been our best golfer for three years now,” Avent said of the elder Everett. “She’s a very, very driven person, she always has a great attitude. She wants to hit everything perfect on the golf course.”

The strong performance clinched the first-ever team state championship for Lafayette, who claimed their first individual title back in 2019 when Zach Watts won the 5A boys championship.

Avent said the state title was especially significant given the strenuous circumstances the Commodores found themselves in as they were forced to battle through poor weather conditions all season.

“We’d get a couple good days and then just on the weekends there’d come a flood,” he said. “Just North Mississippi — we’ve been hammered… We didn’t really get on a good course until we got to state.”

The Commodores managed to persevere through the difficult conditions however, fending off a trio of South Half teams behind an impressive 179-shot first round performance as they finished eight strokes ahead of second-place East Central.