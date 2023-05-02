New design chosen for state standard license plate Published 6:55 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A new standard license plate has now been approved in Mississippi after a contest calling for designs. The winner of the tag design contest has been named as Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville.

In November 2022, Reeves kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate. The License Tag Commission – consisting of the governor, commissioner of revenue, state treasurer and attorney general – accepted submissions from Nov. 1-30. After receiving more than 400 submissions, a winner was selected.

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”

Reeves thanked Mississippians who submitted a design for the contest.

The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.