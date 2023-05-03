May 5’s Day of Prayer observed locally Published 5:23 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The National Day of Prayer has been an annual observance in the United States since 1952. It is designated as a day for people of all faiths to come together and pray for the country and its leaders.

This year, the Oxford community will come together Thursday to celebrate and participate in the National Day of Prayer with a series of events throughout the day.

The first event will be a prayer at the Burns Belfry Museum, which will be read by the Regents’ second grade class at 10 a.m. The Burns Belfry Museum is an important landmark in Oxford and is considered a symbol of African American history and culture in the region.

Next, there will be a lunch held at First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. This will be a perfect opportunity for members of the community to come together and share a meal while reflecting on the importance of prayer and faith in their lives.

The final event of the day will take place at 12:15 p.m. on the south courthouse lawn. People from all faiths will gather to offer prayers for the country and its leaders. This will be a powerful and moving experience as members of the community come together to share their hopes and dreams for the future.