One candidate drops out of the judge’s race Published 7:10 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Lyndsey Babb Woods (R) has dropped out of the race for Lafayette County Justice Court (Northern). There remains a field of three candidates for that race: Brent Johnson (R), Hardie Mees Jr. (D) and LaSONJA “Sue” Pettis (D).

Absentee voting begins June 26 at the courthouse. Absentee ballots can be cast during business hours, as well as three Saturdays – July 8, 29 and Aug. 5 – from 8 a.m. to noon, to vote in the primary election.

Voters who are not registered have until July 10 to register to be eligible to vote in primary election held on Aug. 8.

The candidates who are still in the race are as follows:

Sheriff : Jeffrey C. South and incumbent Sheriff Joey East.

Tax Assessor/Collector : Sheila Busby Ellis and O.E. “Rocky” Kennedy II.

Chancery Clerk : Mike Roberts, Kasey Haynie Daniels, Lloyd Oliphant, Marsha Pierce Theobald.

Circuit Clerk : Incumbent Jeff Busby.

Supervisor Dist. 1 : Anthony Cox, Carole Arnold and incumbent Brent Larson.

Supervisor Dist. 2 : Dru Jones, Avery Dunn, John Morgan.

Supervisor Dist. 3 : Dale Timothy Gordon, Larandust Coleman, Josh Thweatt, Will Tidwell and incumbent David Rikard.

Supervisor Dist. 4 : Scott Allen, Derek Mooney, Anne M. Klingen and incumbent Chad McLarty.

Supervisor Dist. 5 : Jason Kent, Greg Bynum, Mike Fortner, Don Mason.

County Attorney : Incumbent Bella J. Chain III.

Constable Northern : Incumbent Greg Pettis.

Constable Central: Lee Durham and incumbent Kenneth Drewrey.

Constable Southern: Incumbent Jack E. Theobald II.

Coroner: Glenn Coleman, Marilyn P. Delbridge, Shawn Bennett, LaVers “Deeds” Hodges.

Justice Court Judge Northern: Brent Johnson, Hardie Meeks Jr., LaSonja “Sue” Pettis.

Justice Court Judge Central: Incumbent Mickey Avent.

Justice Court Judge Southern: Krisis Allen Benjamin Justus and incumbent Johnny Wayne McLarty.

Election Commissioner: Erin Smith (Dist. 2)

Election Commissioner Laura Antonow (Dist. 4)

Primary elections for the Democrats and Republicans will be Aug. 8 and the general election will be Nov. 7.

Candidates must win a majority of the votes in a party primary to advance to the general, or if no candidate wins 50 percent plus one vote, there will be a runoff election on Aug. 29.

In the general election there are no runoffs for county offices, except for Election Commission and School Board of Trustees races. Statewide races can have general election runoffs.