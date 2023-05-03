Oxford Civic Chorus spring concert this weekend Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Oxford Civic Chorus will present their spring concert “When Memory Fades” May 7 at 3 p.m. at David H Nutt Auditorium. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted in support of Memory Makers. Memory Makers is a non-profit community resource that supports individuals and families facing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The concert will feature works by Daniel Elder, Dan Forrest, Elaine Hagenberg, John Michael Trotta and others. Directors are Debra Atkinson and Creighton Holder.