Oxford Civic Chorus spring concert this weekend

Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Rebecca Alexander

Oxford Civic Chorus will present their spring concert “When Memory Fades” May 7 at 3 p.m. at David H Nutt Auditorium. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted in support of Memory Makers. Memory Makers is a non-profit community resource that supports individuals and families facing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The concert will feature works by Daniel Elder, Dan Forrest, Elaine Hagenberg, John Michael Trotta and others. Directors are Debra Atkinson and Creighton Holder.

Email newsletter signup

More News

May 5’s Day of Prayer observed locally

Lammons closing after seven decades

New design chosen for state standard license plate

All I own for one more day

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...