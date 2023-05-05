102 Oxford High students score 30 or higher on ACT

Published 11:36 am Friday, May 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford High School 30-plus club. (Submitted Photo)

Oxford High School celebrates 102 students who have achieved a score of 30 or higher on the ACT — a score that places them in an elite group of high school students nationally. A score of 30 on the ACT means these students scored higher than 94% of the 2 million test-takers in the US.

This year’s 30+ Club at Oxford High included 102 students whose composite or superscore was 30 or above. The ACT superscore is the average of the best scores from each subject from multiple test attempts.

The following students have achieved a score of 30 or above on the ACT:

  • Captain Alexander
  • Hylan Allen
  • Noah Amidon
  • Andrew Atchley
  • Landon Kyle Atkinson
  • Mattie Beauchamp
  • William Berry IV
  • Caroline Berry
  • Fikir Beyene
  • Hudson Bland
  • Nicholas Bombelli
  • Claire Boudreaux
  • Joshua Brewer
  • Margaret Brown
  • Elliot Bruce
  • Norah Bruce
  • Benjamin Campbell
  • Connor Carlisle
  • Glenn Carrington
  • Elijah Carter
  • Joseph Carter
  • Audrey Case
  • Daniel Charles Cerveny
  • Isaac Xavier Chamorro
  • Sariyah Mae-Lynn Coleman
  • Megan Colley
  • Ria Contractor
  • Ciara Cooper
  • Aiden Cope
  • Walker Dabbs
  • Bin Dao
  • Lee Dossett-Bridgers
  • Luke Farese
  • Mollie Flaschka
  • Aidan Floate
  • Wyatte Freeman
  • Charles Fruge’
  • Lola Fyke
  • Lucian Giles
  • Gilad Goulet
  • Amelia Greene
  • Scarlet Hemmins
  • John Hill
  • Jonas Grey Hitchcock
  • Addison Hunt
  • Mennah Mohamed Ali Ibrahim
  • Zeyad Ibrahim
  • Elise Jackson
  • Jun Jang
  • Josianna Johnson
  • Henry Tucker Jones
  • Mina Kang
  • Keerthin Karthikeyan
  • Jeremiah Kay
  • Yasmeen Khalifeh
  • Kendall Faye Kipping
  • Jacob Latil
  • Michelle Le
  • Louise Lewis
  • Charles Ligon
  • John Clark Love
  • Charles Lowery
  • Sneha Majumdar
  • Benjamin Makamson
  • Gillian Marquardt
  • Yamato Matsumura
  • McLellan Andrews
  • Gabriel Alexander Mina-Reyes
  • Isabella Monteleone
  • Jackson Newman
  • Silas O’Donnell
  • Cole Oyler
  • Thomas Rayburn
  • William Riser
  • Alexandra Ingrid Ritchie
  • Keira Serrano
  • Emma Shelton
  • Evelyne Sherman
  • Savannah Shipley
  • Sutherland Ross Smith
  • Yubo Song
  • Navaneeth Srinath
  • Ashley Sudduth
  • Aidan Sullivan
  • Connor Sweeney
  • Jack Swingle
  • Ella Thompson
  • Vivian Tomlinson
  • Jacob Tulchinsky
  • Payton Tulchinsky
  • Kaitlyn Sanders Urbanek
  • Wells Gregory Valliant
  • Everhett Hawkins Van Every
  • Arjun Vijayasankar
  • Byron Villacorta-Peralta
  • Yiping Wang
  • Georgia Wigginton
  • Luke Wigginton
  • Winborne Wilson
  • Clayton Windham
  • William Windham
  • Jane Yant

