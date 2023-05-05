102 Oxford High students score 30 or higher on ACT Published 11:36 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Oxford High School celebrates 102 students who have achieved a score of 30 or higher on the ACT — a score that places them in an elite group of high school students nationally. A score of 30 on the ACT means these students scored higher than 94% of the 2 million test-takers in the US.

This year’s 30+ Club at Oxford High included 102 students whose composite or superscore was 30 or above. The ACT superscore is the average of the best scores from each subject from multiple test attempts.

The following students have achieved a score of 30 or above on the ACT:

Captain Alexander

Hylan Allen

Noah Amidon

Andrew Atchley

Landon Kyle Atkinson

Mattie Beauchamp

William Berry IV

Caroline Berry

Fikir Beyene

Hudson Bland

Nicholas Bombelli

Claire Boudreaux

Joshua Brewer

Margaret Brown

Elliot Bruce

Norah Bruce

Benjamin Campbell

Connor Carlisle

Glenn Carrington

Elijah Carter

Joseph Carter

Audrey Case

Daniel Charles Cerveny

Isaac Xavier Chamorro

Sariyah Mae-Lynn Coleman

Megan Colley

Ria Contractor

Ciara Cooper

Aiden Cope

Walker Dabbs

Bin Dao

Lee Dossett-Bridgers

Luke Farese

Mollie Flaschka Aidan Floate

Wyatte Freeman

Charles Fruge’

Lola Fyke

Lucian Giles

Gilad Goulet

Amelia Greene

Scarlet Hemmins

John Hill

Jonas Grey Hitchcock

Addison Hunt

Mennah Mohamed Ali Ibrahim

Zeyad Ibrahim

Elise Jackson

Jun Jang

Josianna Johnson

Henry Tucker Jones

Mina Kang

Keerthin Karthikeyan

Jeremiah Kay

Yasmeen Khalifeh

Kendall Faye Kipping

Jacob Latil

Michelle Le

Louise Lewis

Charles Ligon

John Clark Love

Charles Lowery

Sneha Majumdar

Benjamin Makamson

Gillian Marquardt

Yamato Matsumura

McLellan Andrews

Gabriel Alexander Mina-Reyes

Isabella Monteleone

Jackson Newman

Silas O’Donnell Cole Oyler

Thomas Rayburn

William Riser

Alexandra Ingrid Ritchie

Keira Serrano

Emma Shelton

Evelyne Sherman

Savannah Shipley

Sutherland Ross Smith

Yubo Song

Navaneeth Srinath

Ashley Sudduth

Aidan Sullivan

Connor Sweeney

Jack Swingle

Ella Thompson

Vivian Tomlinson

Jacob Tulchinsky

Payton Tulchinsky

Kaitlyn Sanders Urbanek

Wells Gregory Valliant

Everhett Hawkins Van Every

Arjun Vijayasankar

Byron Villacorta-Peralta

Yiping Wang

Georgia Wigginton

Luke Wigginton

Winborne Wilson

Clayton Windham

William Windham

Jane Yant