Crosse Lindsay, Presleigh Loper selected as North Half All-Stars Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The accolades continued to roll in for Lafayette tennis this weekend as seniors Crosse Lindsay and Presleigh Loper were each selected to the North Half roster for the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Tennis Tournament.

The pair of selections marked the first time in school history that two Commodores were selected to participate in the annual contest, which will be held at the Parham Bridges Tennis Center June 7-8.

“You know we’ve had guys [selected] before but I’ve never had two,” said head coach Debbie Swindoll. “In the past, particularly since we’ve been winning, I’ve had one but I’ve never had a girl and a guy so two in one year is great.”

The two seniors will be invited to participate in two days of practices and photoshoots before facing off against the South team in a three-doubles, six-singles college format.

“They’ve both been instrumental for us,” Swindoll said of the star duo. “They’re both leaders — kind of quiet leaders, which is nice too. They take care of their business, they’re athletic, but they do it the right way.”

The selections capped off an historic week for the Commodores, who secured their fourth team state title in the past five seasons on Monday before claiming three more titles at the state individual tournament on Wednesday.