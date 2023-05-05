Mid-Town Farmers’ Saturday market lineup Published 2:53 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Some of the expected vendors for Saturday’s Mid-Town Farmers’ Market are listed as follows:

Bost Farm will have broccoli, spinach, cucumbers and a few flowers.

Live Again Events, LLC will be selling blueberry pound cakes, strawberry pound cakes, lemon pound cake, regular pound cake, banana nut pound cake, poppy seed pound cake, zucchini bread, cranberry almond pound cake and almond pound cake.

Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes; mild, medium and hot salsa; crunchy sweet pickles; bread and butter pickles; dill pickles; beet pickles; chow chow; sauerkraut; spicy sauerkraut; jalapeño jelly; and blueberry, blackberry and strawberry jam.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, caramel, German chocolate and Italian cream; several flavors of cupcakes and minis; cheesecake flavors of NY style, chocolate turtle, Heath Bar crunch, chocolate peanut butter, banana pudding, cookies & cream, chocolate chip, Turtle, key lime, Death by Chocolate, mocha and gluten free NY style.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry pies; sourdough bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Southern Sweets and More will have assorted fried pies, assorted whole pies, assorted mini pies, assorted breads and a few whole cakes.

Moon Lake Pecans will have shelled pecans, cinnamon and sugar fried pecans and sweet and spicy fried pecans.

Foster’s Sweeties will be at the market with an assortment of cookies, mini cakes, brownies, loaded biscuits and homemade breads. They will also have a market kickoff sale: Buy three brownies, cookies or mini cakes and get one free.

Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets to brighten the weekend.

Garden Fresh will have preserves of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, tart plum and peach; crunchy sweet pickles; pickled beets; chow chow; and salsa.

The market is open from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Mid-Town Shopping Market.