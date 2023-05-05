UM Museum taking applications Published 10:38 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The University of Mississippi Museum is seeking applicants for its position of Visitor Services and Operations Associate. The job posting can be accessed at this link: https://careers.olemiss.edu/job-invite/9125/.

This is a Tuesday to Saturday five workdays full-time position with duties that include staffing of the lobby-based admission desk for the greeting and orienting of arriving visitors. Other duties include regular rounds of the museum galleries and its campus, and support of the logistics of museum events and programs.

The position is full-time with University of Mississippi fringe benefits. Online submittals of interest only.