Tupelo man charged with cyberstalking Published 5:09 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

On April 15 , the Oxford Police Department took a report about an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue.

After investigation, Mitchell Wren, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. Wren was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.