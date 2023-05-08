Art and kindness alive and well at OMS Published 3:52 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

From the Oxford Pantry

So much for the idea that young people live with their heads and hearts buried in their phones. When Mrs. Katrina Harris’ 8 th grade ceramic class was asked if they would be willing to help the Pantry, they said yes. Specifically, the request was for bowls- soup bowls for next winter’s Empty Bowls event.

The event is the Pantry’s only big fundraiser, and its proceeds are a major part of the Pantry community resources. Area restaurants donate their signature soups, and a ticket to Empty Bowls includes soup, bread, water, and a bowl!

Mrs. Harris’ class, working during their 45 minute art class, has provided more than 60 (some were still being fired) bowls for this event. The procedure, as they themselves described it, requires several class periods and considerable skill. The results are absolutely lovely. Each bowl is unique, in vibrant and varied colors and shapes, plain and decorated, fluted and smooth. But, best of all, done with care and kindness by this group of future high-schoolers and their excellent teacher. Mrs. Harris is retiring this month, and said she will miss the school and her classes very much indeed. We are sure that the feeling will be mutual.

The sincerest thanks of the Pantry of Oxford go to her and the stupendous Period Three Ceramics class.

Anyone with ceramic skill who could make bowls for the Empty Bowls event, or who would like to help in other ways, please contact Monte Ochs at mochs06@gmail.com