Bettye Hudson Galloway Published 4:24 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Bettye Hudson Galloway died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living in Oxford, Mississippi. She was 88 years old.

Bettye lived the majority of her adult life in the place she loved the most, Oxford, Mississippi. Born in Lafayette Springs she proudly recounted to family and friends her many happy memories of growing up there and coming to visit Oxford. She graduated from University High School and later became a member of the University High School Alumni Association. Bettye retired from the University of Mississippi where she held several staff positions, including being an integral part in establishing the University of Mississippi Foundation. She would later establish and serve as the Director of the Northwest Community College Foundation. Working with Dr. Mahmoud ElSohly, they established ElSohly Laboratories, Incorporated, in 1985 where Bettye served as its Executive Vice President until she retired a second time.

Email newsletter signup

Bettye’s love of her community led to her joining the Oxford Exchange Club, whose primary mission is the Prevention of Child Abuse. She was elected to several leadership roles at the Exchange including President of the Oxford 100 member organization, the Director for the Mississippi District Exchange, and later as its first female District President. Bettye was also elected for three terms as Trustee of the National Foundation for the Prevention of Child Abuse, and was selected as the National Exchangite of the Year in 2001. Her other honors included being named in Strathmore’s Who’s Who in America for 1997-1998, Employer of the Year by the Mississippi Air Force Reserve, the Red Cross “Glass Ceiling Award”, and nominated for the Oxford Women of Distinction Award.

Those who knew and loved Bettye will miss her infectious laugh, her kindness toward others, and her devotion to her family and friends. She especially reserved a special place in her heart for Dr. Mahmoud ElSohly and his family. Their friendship and devotion to one another is an example for us all.

Bettye is survived by her beloved daughter, Leigh Galloway Malone, her son-in-law James T. Malone, two granddaughters, Jacqueline Sudduth (Paul) and Julia Harvey (Josh), a great-grandson, Brooks Sudduth, two great granddaughters, Lacey Sudduth and Eloise Harvey, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her husband, Roy A. Galloway, preceded Bettye in death, as did one sister, Nona Hudson Muldowney, one brother, Paul W. Hudson, six half-brothers and half-sisters, a great grandson Oliver Wayne Harvey, and her parents, George Wiley and Norine Welch Hudson.

Please join us in celebration of Bettye Hudson Galloway’s wonderful life. A true southern woman who touched so many in such profound ways. Visitation will be held in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., with funeral services in the Chapel on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the University High School Endowment Scholarship Fund in care of the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.