Gerald Henson Published 10:18 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Dr. Gerald Henson, 83, of Oxford, MS died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. The memorial service will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 in the sanctuary of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford, MS with The Reverend Jody Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the Atrium at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Takoma Park, MD to the late Lawrence and Mabel Farabee Henson, Airman Henson served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Dr. Henson was a professor of Political Science at Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL and served as a Systems Analyst for the United States Department of Defense in Washington, D.C. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Henson.

Dr. Henson is survived by his wife of 48 years, Genie Henson of Oxford, MS; daughter, Ardis Henson and her husband, Whitney Broussard, of San Francisco, CA; sons, John Catchings Henson of Los Angeles, CA and Mark Lawrence Henson and his wife, Alisha, of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Sharon Henson Pitarra and her husband, Mickey, of Sykesville, MD; brother, Howard “Buddy” Henson and his wife, Mary, of Owings, MD; sister-in-law, Ann Henson of Silver Spring, MD; and two grandsons, John and Joseph Broussard of San Francisco, CA.

Memorial contributions in Dr. Henson’s memory may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Peter’s Episcopal, 113 S. 9th St., Oxford, MS 38655.