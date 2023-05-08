Get Rid of Household Waste This Saturday Published 5:56 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Oxford and Lafayette County residents are encouraged to get rid of hazardous waste properly in the Three River’s Annual Hazardous Waste Day, Saturday May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena, 70 FD “Buddy” East Parkway.

In prior years, more than 600 cars dropped off waste that included everything from TVs to paint to batteries.

Commercial waste is not accepted, nor is regular household trash, furniture, biological or infectious materials, explosives, radioactive materials, or unknown substances.

Email newsletter signup

Household items that can be dropped off include aerosols, all-purpose cleaners, ammonia, antifreeze, brake fluids, batteries, barbecue lighter fluid, chlorine bleach, computer/electronic waste, detergents, disinfectants, drain opener, engine fluids, fertilizers, furniture polish, gasoline, gas additives, glass cleaner, glues, herbicides, insecticides, mothballs, motor oil, oven cleaner, paints/paint thinner, pesticides, photographic chemicals, propane cylinder tanks, rodent poisons, silver polish, pool chemicals, stains, tires, toilet bowl cleaner, turpentine, TVs, varnish, water sealant, old appliances (freezers, washers, air conditioners, compressors and water heaters, and metals.

The event is sponsored by Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority, Three Riverws Planning & Development District, City of Oxford-Lafayette County, Mississippi State University Extension Service, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information call 662-489-2415