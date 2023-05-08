John Agee Bryant, Jr Published 4:42 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

John Agee Bryant, Jr. age 79 passed away May 2, 2023 after a long illness.

He was a retired veteran, having served 30 years in the United States Army to include assignments to Vietnam and Europe. While serving his country, John had been awarded several medals to include the Purple Heart, Republic of Vietnam Champaign Metal, NATO Medal, National Defense Service Metal, Overseas Service Metal, and others. He was a member of Crenshaw United Methodist Church. John graduated from Crenshaw High School in 1961 and was an Eagle Scout.

Email newsletter signup

He loved the outdoors and to fish and hunt, especially stag deer in Europe and whitetail deer in North America. He was an avid reader and a great cook. One of his recipes even made an appearance on a German TV show. He spent more than 25 years of his life in Germany before moving back to the United States.

John was a very generous man and always eager to help anyone in need. He loved talking and making friends, but most of all, he loved and cherished his children and grandchildren. John was also a strong Conservative and a proud member of the NRA.

He is survived by his son, Adrian Raphael Shane Bryant of Bad Tölz Bavaria Germany; brothers, James Robert (Bob) Bryant of Crenshaw, MS and William Russell Bryant (Liza) of Abilene, TX; grandchildren Isabella Brummer of Bad Tölz, Ricky Jennings of Kansas City, MO and Zachary Jennings of Overland Park, KS; great grandchildren, Oliver Alan Jennings and Harper Annabelle Jennings and several close friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Kim Le Jennings and Janet Ann Kuwajski; parents Johnnie and Edyth Bryant and sister Betty Lynne Bryant.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to “Wounded Warrior Project”

A memorial service will be held with details to be published here when available.