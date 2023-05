Quilt Guild meets May 13 Published 2:37 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

The Piecemakers of Oxford Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on May 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lafayette County/Oxford Public Library, 401 Bramlette Blvd., in the large conference room.

The program will be a trunk show of quilts with a variation on the nine-patch block. All those interested in quilting are welcome to attend.