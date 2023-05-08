William Russell “Doc” Bryant Published 4:44 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Russell “Doc” Bryant, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, Vietnam veteran, and devout Christian. Russell passed away at his home in Abilene, TX on May 5, 2023, at the age of 78.

Russell was born on January 12, 1945, to John and Edyth Bryant in the small town of Crenshaw, MS. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1962 and transitioned to the Air Force in 1966.

While stationed at Clark AFB, Philippines he met Elizabeth Dula Ong of Bamban. Russell and Liza were married on May 27, 1967. Together, they had two children, Teresa (Morris) and William “Bill”. Russell was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first. He worked hard to provide for them and was always there to offer love and support. He retired from the Air Force in 1987.

Russell was known for his kind heart and his willingness to help others.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edyth Russell Bryant, and sister Betty Lynne Bryant. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Liza, his children Teresa (Chris) of Fulshear, TX and Bill (Becky) of Cartersville, GA, and his grandchildren Madeleine, Brenden, Bennett, William, and Natasha. He is also survived by his brothers Bob, and John Bryant, and many other family members and friends.

Russell will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family takes comfort in knowing that he is now at peace and with his Lord. He will be laid to rest on May 11 at Texas State Veterans Cemetery

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Russell’s honor to House of Pre-Born (https://afr.net/preborn/).