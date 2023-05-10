Hazardous Waste Day Saturday at Arena Published 8:09 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Oxford and Lafayette County residents are encouraged to get rid of hazardous waste properly in the Three

River’s Annual Hazardous Waste Day, Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lafayette County

Multipurpose Arena, 70 FD “Buddy” East Parkway.

In prior years, more than 600 cars dropped off waste that included everything from TVs to paint to

batteries. Commercial waste is not accepted, nor is regular household trash, furniture, biological or infectious

materials, explosives, radioactive materials or unknown substances.

Household items that can be dropped off include aerosols, all-purpose cleaners, ammonia, antifreeze,

brake fluids, batteries, barbecue lighter fluid, chlorine bleach, computer/electronic waste, detergents,

disinfectants, drain opener, engine fluids, fertilizers, furniture polish, gasoline, gas additives, glass

cleaner, glues, herbicides, insecticides, mothballs, motor oil, oven cleaner, paints/paint thinner, pesticides,

photographic chemicals, propane cylinder tanks, rodent poisons, silver polish, pool chemicals, stains,

tires, toilet bowl cleaner, turpentine, TVs, varnish, water sealant, old appliances (freezers, washers, air

conditioners, compressors and water heaters, and metals.

The event is sponsored by Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority, Three Rivers Planning &

Development District, City of Oxford-Lafayette County, Mississippi State University Extension Service,

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

For more information call 662-489-2415