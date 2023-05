Making Commencement Memories Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Katlyn Tidwell, Anna Caroline Barker and Savannah Hulme take a selfie during a break in a photo shoot

outside the Lyceum in Oxford on Monday, May 8. The University’s 170th Commencement ceremonies

will be held May 10-14 with the convocation scheduled for the Grove on Saturday at 8 a.m. (©Bruce

Newman)