Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms cuts ribbon with chamber Published 6:59 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms, located at 2702 S. Lamar, is Oxford’s newest and most exclusive independent senior living community, conveniently located just south of the Square and in the heart of the medical district. Cindy Semmes, sales director and Lori Hannah, executive director, welcomed their new residents with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information call 662-636-6166.