Cofield’s Corner Published 6:30 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By John Cofield

Before Oxford went wet and cold, there was the infamous “beer run” to the county line. The highways to New Albany, Pontotoc and Water Valley were all dry runs.

But up 7N and out 6W stood infamous stacks and stores for our thirst quenching. Visiting Johnnie’s, Ben & Tod’s and good old Pete’s were an Ole Miss rite of passage.

They only live on Ole Miss’ and Oxford’s memory lanes now. I still smile when passing the turn-offs and dilapidated buildings of our past.