Cofield’s Corner

Published 6:30 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Staff Report

By John Cofield

Before Oxford went wet and cold, there was the infamous “beer run” to the county line. The highways to New Albany, Pontotoc and Water Valley were all dry runs.

But up 7N and out 6W stood infamous stacks and stores for our thirst quenching. Visiting Johnnie’s, Ben & Tod’s and good old Pete’s were an Ole Miss rite of passage.

Email newsletter signup

They only live on Ole Miss’ and Oxford’s memory lanes now. I still smile when passing the turn-offs and dilapidated buildings of our past.

More Lifestyle

Springtime fun with garden, foxes

Gold Star Mothers have their own distinction

Missing PJ’s and Mother’s Day

Chilled salads best option for warm weather dining

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...