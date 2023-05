GreenPro Has New Location Published 7:56 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

GreenPro celebrated its new location at 181 Hwy 6 East with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. A former Junior Leadership participant, Jake Clemons owner of GreenPro was proud to be celebrating this milestone with the chamber and encouraged everyone in attendance to support the community. (Joey Brent)