One Body by AJ Now Open

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber held a ribbon cutting for One Body by AJ Recovery Center, a Total Body Recovery (Spirit, Mind & Body), owned by AJ & his wife Michelle Johnson.

AJ, Michelle and three children — Jamael, Jai and Akelyia M’Lori, welcomed their guests to the celebration. AJ continues to fulfill God’s call for his life to bring a lifestyle of health and fitness to His people.. Their business is located at 2686 West Oxford Loop Suite 124. (Joey Brent)