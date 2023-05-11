One Body by AJ Now Open

Published 4:48 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Staff Report

One Body by AJ is located at 2686 West Oxford Loop Suite 124. (Joey Brent)

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber held a ribbon cutting for One Body by AJ Recovery Center, a Total Body Recovery (Spirit, Mind & Body), owned by AJ & his wife Michelle Johnson.

AJ, Michelle and three children — Jamael, Jai and Akelyia M’Lori, welcomed their guests to the celebration. AJ continues to fulfill God’s call for his life to bring a lifestyle of health and fitness to His people.. Their business is located at 2686 West Oxford Loop Suite 124. (Joey Brent)

