Property transfers between April 24-28 Published 10:18 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between April 24 – 28, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Gregory Lovelady to Karen Owen, A fraction of the Northesat Quarter of Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

LT2, LLC to Samuel and Katherine Pointer, Lot 98, The Grove at Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Goodland Properties, II to Shannon Mendes, Unit 2103, 800 Park Condominiums.

Jody Lewis to Ashley Nicole Wells, 1.00 acre, being a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Francis and Gena Amato to JS, LLC, Unit 911, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Andria Clancy to 904 Augusta Place, LLC, Unit 904, Augusta Place Condominiums.

Barney Sharp to Barry Sharp, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 26 and a fractional part of the West Half of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 2 West; and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Barney Sharp to Barry Sharp, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 2 West; and a fractional part of the East Half of Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Barney Sharp to Gary Sharp, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the South Half of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Barney Sharp to Gary Sharp, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

William Minton, et al. to Patsy Nazario, A fraction of Oxford City Lots 178 and 179 located in Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Margaret K. Smith and Dessie Elizabeth Threlkeld to Betty Klepzig, A fraction of Oxford City Lots 178 and 179 located in Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West, also a fraction of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Edgar Buchanan to James Pittman Phillips, Unit 10, L’Acadian Condominiums.

William Lewis, Jr. to Ian Tailyour, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Wildlife Refuge of MS, LLC to Timothy and Katherine Ragland, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

White Oak Ridge, LLC to Barbara Shepard, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Z Habitat, LLC to Gregory and Tammy Lu Robertson, Unit 98, Oxford Square Townhomes Condominiums.

Donnie Drewery to BTS 1031 Services, LLC, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, containing 3.35 acres, more or less.

Judith Hodge Bowles to Mark Alan Bowles, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Kyle and Taylor Outlaw to Richard Kyle Adams and Tristan Jade Kitchens, Lot 25 of Cross Creek Subdivision.

Robert Bryan King to Marsh Properties, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Oxford 216, LLC to Ross and Maya Kellman, Unit 439, Rowandale Condominiums.

Andrew Kerman to AEK4, LLC, Unit 213, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums.

James Thomas Smith, Jr. to James Thomas Smith, Jr., Jerry Ray Smith., Sr. and Wilma Ruth Smith, Lots 28 and 29, Piney Lake Estate Subdivision.

The Sadie and Scout Tennessee Community Property Trust Agreement to Brett Jon Person and Mary Person Garner, Lot 53 of The Grove at Grand Oaks Sundivision.

514 Jackson, LLC to M. Kevin Horan, Unit 515, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Taylor and Da’Kameree Herod to Lukas Marrow, Lot 19 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Brian and Hilllary Welton, Lot 52 of Oakmont Subdivision.

Oxford 216, LLC to Thomas and Sheri Campion, Unit 413, Rowandale Condominiums.

John and Rosa Mustafa to Asha and Jatinder Singh, Lot 316, The Heights Subdivision.

Hotty Toddy Haven, LLC to Doyle and Pamela Gay Avant, Unit 11A, The Enclave Condominiums.

College Investment Co. to William and Mary Elizabeth Austin, Lot 7 of Wellsgate Subdivision.

Long Land Investmets, Inc. to William and Mary Elizabeth Austin, Lot 7, Wellsgate Subdivision and Lot 7A of Wellsgate Subdivision.

Edgewood, LLC to William and Mary Elizabeth Austin, Lot 7, Wellsgate Subdivision and Lot 7A of Wellsgate Subdivision.

Nicholas and Melanie Merrin to CTN Investments, LLC, Unit 64 of The Hamlet Condominiums.

Russom Construction, LLC to Linsey and Hayden Michael, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 4 West, and also a fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 3 West, containing 1.97 acres, more or less.

Robert Radcliff to William and Jennifer Leigh Parker, Unit 3403, The Mark Condominums.

William and Rachel Reagan to Don and Tammie Skelton, Lot 16 of Tuscan Hills Estates Subdivision.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Holt Hederman, Lot 75, The Lamar Subdivision.

Erin Shay O’Reilly to Quentavious and Tiara Poole, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10, Range 2.

Oxford 216, LLC to Charles and Julie Galloway, Unit 467, Rowandale Condominiums.

Donna Huggins to Wesley Burcham, Lot 143 of Southpointe Subdivision.

John W. and Dorothy G. Brown to Robert and Lakisha West, Unit 1105, The Mark Condominiums.