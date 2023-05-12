Harmony Jackson wins state high jump title Published 10:26 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Lafayette track and field put a bow on their season this week as they competed in the MHSAA Class 1A/3A/5A track meet in Pearl, with junior Harmony Jackson claiming an individual state title in high jump.

The junior narrowly edged out a group of three athletes who tied for second, including fellow Commodore Ashlyn Hill.

The state title capped off an impressive all-around year for Jackson, who was named to the Oxford Eagle All-Area Team in volleyball before earning a nod to the girls’ basketball All-Area Team as she helped guide Lafayette to a state semifinal appearance.

The Commodores also reached the podium in three other events, with sophomore Caleb Strong finishing third in the boys’ pole vault, sophomore Allie Drewery finishing second in the girls’ pole vault and the girls’ 4×100 meter relay team claiming third.