Barksdale Honors College ceremony

Published 11:53 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Staff Report

Barksdale Honors College Ceremony

First photo: Hermine Herring Granberry goes through the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College’s Senior Commissioning ceremony at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Wednesday, May 10. (©Bruce Newman)

Second photo: Crowd members cheer for Deshauna Shanice Lee Vaughn as she goes through the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College’s Senior Commissioning ceremony at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. (©Bruce Newman)

Email newsletter signup

More News

New T-shirt and bourbon make a happy birthday

Students finding pathways in health sciences

We have fewer mothers, love them more

The mouse at roared

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...