Barksdale Honors College ceremony Published 11:53 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

1 of 2

Barksdale Honors College Ceremony

First photo: Hermine Herring Granberry goes through the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College’s Senior Commissioning ceremony at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Wednesday, May 10. (©Bruce Newman)

Second photo: Crowd members cheer for Deshauna Shanice Lee Vaughn as she goes through the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College’s Senior Commissioning ceremony at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. (©Bruce Newman)