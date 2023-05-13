Final plat approval given for The Oaks Oxford Commons continues growth Published 9:26 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Will Westmoreland

The City of Oxford Planning Commission this week gave their blessing to a final plat approval for The Oaks at 875 Buddy East Parkway, a multi-phase construction project in the Oxford Commons development on Sisk Avenue.

The plat approval for The Oaks was granted after initial concerns about traffic flow and the potential need for a traffic study. These concerns were allayed by the project’s chief architect, as well as attorneys and engineers connected to the construction.

The Oaks will be the latest construction development for Oxford Commons, a growing housing development located at 900 Sisk Avenue, off Highway 7, and one of the fastest-growing business and residential areas in Lafayette County. Oxford Commons Lots, LLC, owned by David Blackburn, leads construction efforts and is the original petitioner for approval of the final plat request.

The lone postponement for the May 2023 Oxford City Council Planning Commission meeting was a request made by Betty Jane Gray regarding a public hearing for preliminary and Final plat approval for Gary Subdivision, a property located at 703 Lincoln Ave. within Oxford city limits.

The original requests were tabled from the November 2022 Planning Commission meeting and will be revisited in the coming months.

Other requests accepted during Monday’s meeting included the site plan approval for Meadow Crest Condominiums, the site plan approval for Phase 5 development at The Lamar condominium complex on North Lamar Boulevard, and two petitioned variances made by owners of a private residence located at 201 Longest Road.