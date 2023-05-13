Library offering Summer Reading Program Published 10:30 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

The 14 branches of First Regional Library are finishing final preparations for their annual Summer Reading Program, and library officials are anticipating a very busy summer.

“We have been seeing a steady increase in library usage and program attendance this past year,” said Lori Barnes, director of the system that serves DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate and Tunica Counties.

“We are planning for an even bigger spike this summer as the people in our communities seek out fun and safe activities for all ages.”

Email newsletter signup

The Summer Reading Program runs June 1 – July 31. “Our main goal every summer is to encourage everyone to Read Every Day,” said Hanna Lee, FRL’s youth services coordinator. “That is all anyone, of any age, needs to do to join us this summer – read every day. Once you tell a library staff member you are up to the challenge, you may then select a new book for participating in our Summer Reading Challenge.”

Events this summer will include live animals, magic shows, arts and crafts, puppet shows, video gaming tournaments, gardening and cooking classes for adults, STEM demos, storytelling, music and more.

All programs are free and open to the public, but some sessions may require prior registration. For more information, follow First Regional Library on Facebook or visit firstregional.org/srp.