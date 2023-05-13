More housing, restaurant coming to Oxford Commons

Published 7:22 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Staff Report

The Pearl Project is in full swing on Commonwealth Boulevard. Construction is expected to wrap up in August 2024. (Staff)

Rental community development, Chipotle planning underway

Construction is underway on The Pearl Project, a multifamily residential community developed by David Blackburn and The Blackburn Group.

The rental community will feature nine buildings with 108 three-bedroom units as well as a clubhouse, amenity center, pool and pool house, according to Raymond Holcomb with The Blackburn Group. 

Email newsletter signup

The project is expected to be complete by August 2024. The Pearl Project is located on Commonwealth Boulevard, north of Sisk Avenue and adjacent to Christ Presbyterian Church.

In addition, David Blackburn confirms that Chipotle will build a restaurant in Oxford Commons, next to FNB Bank. Other letters of intent have been signed for the business space on the first floor of The Blackburn Group’s office building on Sisk Avenue.

Oxford Commons is a planned development that is a 20-year project spreading over 500 acres. The development features a variety of retail, restaurants, custom homes, semi-custom homes, condos and business space. 

 

More News

Velvet Ditch Grand Fondo next Saturday

Library offering Summer Reading Program

Final plat approval given for The Oaks Oxford Commons continues growth

Mothers are the glue that hold us together

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...