Patriots & Presidents Published 6:18 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Parents, staff and students at Regents School of Oxford were treated to visits and recitations by U.S. presidents and patriots on Monday, May 10. Patrick Henry, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, looking very much like first graders Reed Moorehead, Luke Whelan, Jude Zinc and Jude Henrichs, gave memorable performances. (Contributed)