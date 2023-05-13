Students finding pathways in health sciences Published 4:54 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

Oxford seniors part of first CNA program at Baptist

News Release

The Oxford School District has launched a Certified Nurse Assistant program in partnership with Baptist-Memorial Hospital in Oxford in order to give students interested in health sciences an opportunity to become licensed CNAs as they pursue various career pathways in the health sciences field.

The inaugural program is funded by the Skills Plus grant, a cooperative effort between the Oxford School District and the Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation. The grant is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Authority Economic Development and local community partners.

Dr. Duncan Gray, Oxford School District’s director of community and workforce development, said the program with the hospital is a great example of how strong partnerships can be mutually beneficial in a community.

“It’s so exciting to see our students engaged in meaningful learning experiences that pave the way for them to take their next steps and also assist our industry partners with networking with the next generation of talent in our community,” Gray said.

Alicia Ciarloni, the director of staff development for BMH-North Mississippi, said the program will be a great way to begin to build out the hospital’s future talent and workforce.

“It is a privilege to work at a hospital where leaders are consistently seeking opportunities to cultivate individuals in the pursuit of excellence for the communities that we serve. We look forward to witnessing the ripple effect this program stimulates, not only for our patients but also in the lives of these students,” Ciarloni said.