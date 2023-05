Fire Department respond to fire at unoccupied home Published 2:25 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Lafayette County 911 received a call on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. reporting a structure on fire at 425 A Hwy 6 East. Lafayette County Fire Department responded immediately, arriving at 3:53 p.m. to find an unoccupied house on fire.

Fire department found 100% of the structure on fire when they arrived and took a defensive tactic to prevent the fire from spreading. The unit remained on the scene until 6:45 p.m.