Person struck by car, airlifted to The Med Published 2:59 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Sunday at 7:28 p.m. the Lafayette County 911 office received a call that a person had been struck by a car at CR 222. Lafayette County Fire Department arrived at the site of the emergency and rendered immediate medical care. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Baptist Ambulance Service, OPD, and AriCare also responded to the call.

The person was transported by helicopter to The Med in Memphis, TN in critical condition. Status in unknown at this time.