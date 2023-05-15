Person struck by car, airlifted to The Med

Published 2:59 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Staff Report

Sunday at 7:28 p.m. the Lafayette County 911 office received a call that a person had been struck by a car at CR 222. Lafayette County Fire Department arrived at the site of the emergency and rendered immediate medical care. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Baptist Ambulance Service, OPD, and AriCare also responded to the call.

The person was transported by helicopter to The Med in Memphis, TN in critical condition. Status in unknown at this time.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Fire Department respond to fire at unoccupied home

Judge lets ex-Ole Miss student walk on attempted murder charge

New T-shirt and bourbon make a happy birthday

Students finding pathways in health sciences

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...