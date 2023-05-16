Oxford’s Maggie Fair elected officer of Mississippi Court Reporters Association

Published 9:42 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Staff Report

 Officers of the Mississippi Court Reporters Association, elected on April 27 at the Mississippi Court Reporters Association Conference, are, front row, left to right, Phyllis McLarty of Mantachie, immediate past president; Melissa Grimes of Calhoun City, president; Brenda Blackburn of Hollandale, president-elect; Candace O’Barr Jones of Jackson, vice-president;  Mandy Vanlandingham of Clinton, secretary; and Candice Crane of Brandon, treasurer.  Back row, left to right, are directors Maggie Fair of Oxford, Zone 1; Leigh Pettit of Starkville, Zone 2; Miranda Schoggen of Brandon, Zone 3; and at large director Melanie Owen of Pontotoc. Not pictured are directors Ruth Ann Patrick of Meridian and Amy Little of Hattiesburg. (Contributed)

Maggie Fair of Oxford, who works for the Third Circuit Court, was recently elected Zone 1 director at the Mississippi Court Reporters Association.

New MCRA officers were sworn in during the Mississippi Court Reporters Spring Conference in Biloxi. Melissa Grimes of Calhoun City was sworn in on April  27 as president of the Mississippi Court Reporters Association. Brenda Blackburn of Hollandale is president-elect of the association. Candace O’Barr Jones of Jackson is vice-president, Amanda Vanlandingham of Clinton is secretary and Candice Crane of Brandon is treasurer.

Zone directors for the Court Reporters Association are Fair of Oxford, Zone 1 director; Leigh Pettit of Starkville, Zone 2 director; Miranda Schoggen of Brandon, Zone 3 director; Ruth Ann Patrick of Meridian, Zone 4 director;  Melanie Owen of Pontotoc, director at large; and Amy Little of Hattiesburg, director at large.

Grimes is a court reporter for the 14th Chancery Court. Blackburn is a court reporter for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.  Jones is a freelance court reporter at eDisposition. Vanlandingham is a court reporter for the 11th Chancery Court District. Crane is a court reporter for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Fair works for the Third Circuit Court;  Pettit, for the 14th Chancery; Schoggen, for the 20th Chancery District; Patrick, for the 10th Circuit Court District; Owen, for the First Circuit Court; and Little, for the Lamar County Court and Youth Court.

Phyllis McLarty of Mantachie is immediate past president. McLarty is a court reporter for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

