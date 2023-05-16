Oxford’s Maggie Fair elected officer of Mississippi Court Reporters Association Published 9:42 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Maggie Fair of Oxford, who works for the Third Circuit Court, was recently elected Zone 1 director at the Mississippi Court Reporters Association.

New MCRA officers were sworn in during the Mississippi Court Reporters Spring Conference in Biloxi. Melissa Grimes of Calhoun City was sworn in on April 27 as president of the Mississippi Court Reporters Association. Brenda Blackburn of Hollandale is president-elect of the association. Candace O’Barr Jones of Jackson is vice-president, Amanda Vanlandingham of Clinton is secretary and Candice Crane of Brandon is treasurer.

Zone directors for the Court Reporters Association are Fair of Oxford, Zone 1 director; Leigh Pettit of Starkville, Zone 2 director; Miranda Schoggen of Brandon, Zone 3 director; Ruth Ann Patrick of Meridian, Zone 4 director; Melanie Owen of Pontotoc, director at large; and Amy Little of Hattiesburg, director at large.

Email newsletter signup

Grimes is a court reporter for the 14th Chancery Court. Blackburn is a court reporter for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. Jones is a freelance court reporter at eDisposition. Vanlandingham is a court reporter for the 11th Chancery Court District. Crane is a court reporter for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Fair works for the Third Circuit Court; Pettit, for the 14th Chancery; Schoggen, for the 20th Chancery District; Patrick, for the 10th Circuit Court District; Owen, for the First Circuit Court; and Little, for the Lamar County Court and Youth Court.

Phyllis McLarty of Mantachie is immediate past president. McLarty is a court reporter for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.