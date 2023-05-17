EDF, Chamber of Commerce will search for a new president Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

John Maynard, CEO and President of the The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation (EDF) and Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce turned in a letter of resignation on Monday according to Brad Mayo, EDF Chairman of the Board. The Board will be forming a search committee to fill the position. “We wish him all the best.” said Mayo. Maynard had been in the position for ten years.

The Oxford-Lafayette EDF is a a public private partnership whose mission is to be a leader in creating opportunities for responsible economic investment and to thereby raise the per capita income for all citizens of Lafayette County. The Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce promoted the interests of their local businesses and entrepreneurs in the LOU community.