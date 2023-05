In With The New Published 7:15 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

During the early Friday morning hours on May 12, city employees Tom Bullion (left) and McKinley Hamilton cleaned out the garden plot in front of Neilson’s Department Store.

Later, they planted Jades and Mexican Heathers – which thrive on direct sunlight.

Tom and McKinley are just two of the more than 300 city employees who make Oxford a great and beautiful place to live, work, and play. (Ben Williams)