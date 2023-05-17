OHS special ed grad accepts permanent position at Baptist Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Special education student graduates Mississippi’s Project SEARCH, accepts permanent position

Oxford High School Special Education student JaDarius Gladney has graduated from Project Search and accepted a full-time job in the cafeteria at Baptist Hospital, where he worked throughout the program.

The Project Search Program is a unique, business-led, nine-month employment preparation program that takes place entirely at the workplace. Up to 12 students with disabilities experience total workplace immersion, classroom instruction, career exploration and hands-on training through three different worksite rotations.

With the goal for each participant being competitive employment, the program provides real-life work experience combined with employability and independent-living skills training to help young people with significant disabilities make successful transitions to productive adult life.

In Mississippi, 141 individuals with disabilities graduated from Project Search since the program launched in August 2018, with 97 gaining full-time employment.

Superintendent Bradley Roberson spoke at last week’s graduation ceremony at Baptist, where JaDarius, in the presence of his classmates, teachers, friends and family, was recognized and celebrated by Baptist and Project Search representatives.

“Do not define your life in terms of limitations, but define your life in terms of possibilities,” Roberson said.