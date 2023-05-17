Property transfers recorded May 1-5 Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 1 – 5, 2023 as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Jared and Amy Albright to Sheldon and Chelsea Morris, A fraction of Lot 50, Tara Estates Subdivision.

Oxford 216, LLC to Billi Jo and Riley Froning, Unit 515 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Richard and Kelly Vandiver to Samuel and Terri Flemmons, Unit 801, Fleur de Lis Condominiums.

The Estate of Paul E. James to Collegiate Properties, LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Oxford Commons III, LLC to Wesley Hardin, Lot 259 of The Heights Subdivision.

First Hannah Investments, LLC to Esther Garrity, Unit 154 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Shirley Nance to James Lee Thompson, A parcel in Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

William Roberts Wilson, Jr. to Augusta Harvard, Southeast Quarter of Section 28 and the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, both in Township 8 South, Range 3 West; and the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 4 West.

Louise Thompson to Charlmers Jarvis and Destiny Vaughn, Lot 174, Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Elizabeth Rayborn to Charles Farthing, IV, Unit 608, The Mark Condominiums.

Marie Gean Mills to Donavan Childers, A tract of land being a fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Oxford 216, LLC to Brian and Jill Burke, Unit 471, Rowandale Condominiums.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Elizabeth Clausel, Unit 292 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Michael and Renee Holmes to Spartan Limited Liability Company, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Walker & Walker Enterprises, LLC to Steven and Laura Eldridge, Unit 55, The Hamlet Condominiums.

Rita Dailey and Darla Belt to Jerry and Terri Black, Unit 3802, The Mark Condominiums.

Charles Hussey to Steven R. Davis, A tract in the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 4 West, containing 5.686 acres.

Christopher Bautz to Grove House, LLC, Unit 341, Turnberry Condominiums.

James and Pamela Barkeley to Shelley Myott, Unit 3407, The Mark Condominiums.

Hudson Magee to 141 Edgewood, LLC, Lot 46 of Edgewood Subdivision.

Tutor Lee, LLC to Traci and Tobi Espinosa, Unit 8, Sage Meadow Condominiums.

H. Scot Spragins to Reynolds Holdings, LLC, Lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 12 of Windsor Townhomes.

C.T. Renfrow, Jr. to Sarah Renfrow and C.T. Renfrow, Jr., Fractions of the Southeast and Southwest Quarters of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Cadence Bank to Peggy Cobb, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 2 West; and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

WF Rentals, LLC to Douglas and Debra Wheeler, Lot 7 in Ridgeland Heights Subdivision.

David and Wendy Fischer to JTS Real Estate, LLC, Unit 106, Oxford Station Expanded Condominiums.

Randell and Patricia Whiteaker to Christopher and Niki Gaddis, Lot 7, Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

Oxford Commons III, LLC to Roman and Abigail Comer, Lot 311 of The Heights Subdivision.

Hunter and Catherine Stewart to William and Jana Keiser, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Trinity Investment Services, LLC to Shane and Rhonda Chapman, Lot 11 of Olde Oxford Subdivision.

Paula May to Danny Hipp, A fraction of the North Half of Section 11 and the South Half of Section 2, all in Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Savannah Square Oxford, LLC to Brendan McGuire, Unit 40, Savannah Square Oxford Condominiums.

Savannah Square Oxford, LLC to The Kevin Westervelt Living Trust, Unit 35½, Savannah Square Oxford Condominiums.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Jeffery and Mary Noles, Unit 236, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Lee Marquis to Gary Coleman, A fraction of the East Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Gary Coleman to Albriton Holdings, LLC, A fraction of the East Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Mark Marks to Adelaide Place Development Group, LLC, Common Area of Adelaide Place Condominiums.

William Everett Nelson to William Everett Nelson and Natalie Nelson, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Patricia Nelson to William Everett Nelson and Natalie Nelson, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Joel and Dorothy Smith to Christopher Yax, Lot 87, Country Club Subdivision.

Newcastle 30A, LLC to William and Christa Alm, Unit 416, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Team McGraw Rentals, LLC to William Lipsey, Lot 42, Edgewood Subdivision.

Brad and Karon Fields to Joseph and Shelby Sams, Unit 903, Brighton Village Condominiums. David Boone to David Boone, Barbara Boone and Geirge Boone, Unit 36 of Quarter Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to Lorne Steele to Parker Smith, Unit 465 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Robert Paul Gonzalez to Donald Spicer, Unit 18, Golf Club Condomiums.

GBJ, LLC to John and David Hanbery, Lot 5 of Southern Hills Subdivision.

Hattie Caldwell, et al. to Albriton Holdings, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Susan Stewart to Alan and Reagan Jones, Unit 4308, The Mark Condominiums.