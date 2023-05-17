Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Today

Published 6:42 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Staff Report

 Oxford and Lafayette County will be partly cloudy today, with a chance of thunderstorms

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms this morning and 20% chance of thunderstorms in the evening, but otherwise the day should be dry. The humidity will be high, so it will feel muggy outside with a high of 79 degrees.

Tonight, the low will be around 66 degrees. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms overnight.

The weather will be similar tomorrow, with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms both today and tomorrow.

Take caution in low lying areas and on roads that  can be flooded by heavy rainfall caused by sudden thunderstorms.

