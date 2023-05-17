Supervisors approve $20M bond issue Published 8:55 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Funds will complete West Oxford Loop project, expand sheriff’s office

By Will Westmoreland

At their Monday meeting, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution allowing the county to advertise and sell $20 million in General Obligation bonds.

The bond procedure, upon completion, will be used to fund the final phase of the West Oxford Loop expansion project, which will tie the road from its existing stage to College Hill Road and eventually reach Highway 7.

Additionally, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office will be funded for an addition that will house

administration and the 911 dispatch office.

In other action, the supervisors approved a conditional use permit for Haynes Land Company Event Venue, located at 855 Hwy. 30E. The permit was needed because the property is zoned agricultural and could not be used for the stated purpose without the conditional-use waiver.