North MS Fish Hatchery to host Youth Fishing Rodeo Published 9:04 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The North MS Fish Hatchery will host a Youth Fishing Rodeo on Saturday May 20 in Oakland. This is free event for youth 15 and under. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. Youth are encouraged to bring their own poles and bait. Prizes will be awarded.

The North MS Fish Hatchery is located off I-55, Exit 233. For more information, please call the VEC at 662-563-8068.