Weather Forecast for Thursday and the Weekend

Published 9:35 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Staff Report

We can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 81 degrees on Thursday according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy with a high near 83 degrees  There is a slight chance of a rain shower Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees . There is a slight chance of a rain shower in the evening.

Email newsletter signup

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees

The outlook for the :

  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees . There is a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
  • Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees . There is a slight chance of a rain shower in the afternoon.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. There is a slight chance of a rain shower in the evening.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees

The National Weather Service urges residents to be aware of the potential for thunderstorms and to take appropriate safety precautions.

More News

Friends ‘devastated’ by Johnny Morgan’s sudden death in crash

North MS Fish Hatchery to host Youth Fishing Rodeo

Junior Kimbrough receives highest honor in blues music

Forever to be 20 years old

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...