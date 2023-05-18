Weather Forecast for Thursday and the Weekend Published 9:35 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

We can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 81 degrees on Thursday according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy with a high near 83 degrees There is a slight chance of a rain shower Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees . There is a slight chance of a rain shower in the evening.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees

The outlook for the weekend:

The National Weather Service urges residents to be aware of the potential for thunderstorms and to take appropriate safety precautions.