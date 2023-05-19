Skatepark clean-up day was a success Published 3:36 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Will Westmoreland

The Oxford Skateboarding Association (OSA), a local nonprofit dedicated to

spreading the word about the benefits of skateboarding, held its annual Earth Day park

clean-up on April 22, 2023. Dozens of people including supporters, volunteers, and OSA members turned

out to freshen up the grounds and participate in other activities.

Aside from revitalization efforts, activities for the yearly, kid-friendly event included

skate-related contests and races, construction of new topological features like ramps

and banks, and fundraising, achieved this year by raffling off over $500 worth of

equipment donated by different sponsors, including the Oxford Home Depot, which

supplied wood for the bank and marked the second consecutive year they’ve supported

the event.

Other sponsors included local businesses Highpoint Coffee and Oxsicles

Popsicles, Tupelo’s Change Skateshop, along with Satori Wheels and Thunder Trucks.

All sponsors donated skating equipment and/or building materials. A separate

nonprofit called Skatepark Respect out of Oceanside, California sent cleaning supplies,

including trash bags that utilized to collect and recycle multiple pounds of bottles and

cans at the event’s end.

Also featured during the event were two different Best Trick contests and a race

along an elaborate chalk-marked route traced out by organizers. Participants emerged

smiling and sweaty, and an OSA representative interviewed commented on how much

fun those who came out seemed to have.

Aside from aesthetics, the clean-up is necessary because in

spring and summer, leaves, grass and trash tend to gather at the base of the park’s

bowl. OSA was pleased by this year’s turnout, and especially the effects that the

fundraising and clean-up efforts had in aiding public awareness and beautification.

Skateboarding is an intense form of exercise for anyone who does it, the source

reported, a great way to stay in shape, but the benefits don’t end there. It’s a fun way

for young people to get physcially engaged and become a part of a close-knit group of

positive, community-oriented locals. Efforts to revitalize and expand the Oxford

Skatepark continue and more events are planned, for which updates will be provided.