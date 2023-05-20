Southwest to launch Memphis-Washington DC

Published 6:36 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Southwest Airlines has announced that it will begin daily nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) starting July 11. The route will operate through September 4.

DCA brings Southwest’s number of destinations from MEM to eight, including Atlanta,
Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Orlando and
Phoenix.

The updated schedule is as follows (subject to change):
Memphis to Washington DC
● Departs: 8:25 AM (CT)
● Arrives: 11:35 AM (ET)

Washington DC to Memphis
● Departs: 5:05 PM (ET)
● Arrives: 6:20 PM (CT)

