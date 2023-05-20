Use caution – Grand Fondo bikers on roads Published 8:52 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

The annual Velvet Ditch Grand Fondo and Ride of Silence is this weekend, and city officials are urging motorists to be aware of the bicycle riders and use caution on local roads. Police and deputies will be posted at strategic locations to help ensure rider safety.

More than 100 bikers registered and organizers believe this will be one of the largest fields for the fundraiser. Visit Oxford and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Councils back the event that is designed to include all levels of cyclist.

There will be three routes – rides of 20, 45 and 70 miles. Saturday morning will begin with a short Ride of Silence to honor the Oxford cyclists who have died riding bikes.

Proceeds of this year’s event will support the North Mississippi Gnarmadillos Composite MTB Team. This team is made up of middle and high school mountain bikers from the Oxford and North Mississippi area.