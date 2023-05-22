John Jordan “Johnny” Morgan Published 9:36 am Monday, May 22, 2023

John Jordan “Johnny” Morgan, 76, passed into eternity on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington County, Arkansas. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Oxford – University United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris McAlilly and Rev. Warren Black officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the church, and again on Tuesday, prior to the service, from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. at the church. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Johnny was born February 20, 1947, in Jackson, MS to the late Eddie Mack and Beryl Jordan Morgan. A lifelong resident of Oxford and Lafayette County, he graduated from Oxford High School in 1965 and graduated from The University of Mississippi with his degree in Business Administration.

Active in local, regional, and state civic roles, Johnny’s passion for Mississippi and its residents was evident to all who knew him. Johnny worked tirelessly for the betterment of not just his own community, but all of Mississippi. He served as State Senator from 1984-1992, representing Lafayette, Yalobusha, and Calhoun counties. He was later elected to serve on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors for District 2, serving as President of the Board for several years. Johnny co-founded the Good Ole Boys and Gals, a gathering of friends, candidates, and political enthusiasts across the state. The event served as host for people from all parties and affiliations on his property. Johnny looked forward to it each year and how it brought people together. Throughout his political career, Johnny garnered a reputation as not just a competent politician, but a loyal friend and confidant to many. Summed up best by Governor Tate Reeves upon hearing of his loss, “Johnny Morgan was perhaps the most fiercely loyal person I ever met. If he was with you…. He was WITH you! He loved Ole Miss, Mississippi Politics – and life!”

Johnny served as President of the Oxford – Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, as well as serving on other boards such as the Oxford – University United Methodist Church, Mississippi Action for Progress, the local Powerhouse board, and Mississippi Blood Services. He was an owner and founder of Morgan White Insurance Group and CEO of Johnny Morgan & Associates Realty Firm, as well as Vice President of Binswanger National.

Johnny is survived by his brother, Chip Morgan and his wife, Connie of Leland, MS; niece and nephew, Trey Sandifer (Camille) and Lindsey Sheffield (Jason); four great-nieces and nephews; his dear friend, Allyson Duckworth of Oxford, MS; and numerous cousins and loved ones.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Johnny’s memory may be made to Camp Lake Stephens, 117 Camp Lake Stephens Drive, Oxford, MS 38655, Oxford – University United Methodist Church, 424 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS 38655, or to the charity of your choice.