Police seek information about Saturday shooting

Published 4:53 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford Police Department

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three on Saturday and is asking the community to share information about the incident.

A 911 call reported that around 1:33 a.m., the caller heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot of Holly Hills Apartments off of Church Street. Investigators took over the crime scene and determined that three people had received non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said that several parties have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made.

Email newsletter signup

Oxford Police asks community members to share any information they may have about the shootings, whether it is information only, videos or photos. 

Contact the department through social media outlets, by calling 662-232-2400 or by contacting CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

More News

Southwest to launch Memphis-Washington DC

Oxford Marine Corps JROTC

St. John rectory completed for Fr. Shoffner

Kate Donovan Studio making small, creative leaps

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...