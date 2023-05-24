1-in-3 at OHS scores 25 plus on ACT Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

One out of every three students in 11th and 12th grades at Oxford High School has obtained a 25 or higher on the ACT.

The Oxford School District recently announced 102 students in its 30+ Club- an ACT score that places them in an elite group of high school students nationally.

To add to the list of accomplished students, Oxford High School announced 166 students who scored 25-29 on the ACT – a score that places them in the 75th percentile nationally.