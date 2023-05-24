Billy Bob Thornton coming to Heindl Center

Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Staff Report

News Release

Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Heindl Center for the Performing Arts will be presenting Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Renowned for his diverse talents as an actor, writer, and director, Billy Bob Thornton has garnered global acclaim for his contributions to the entertainment industry. In recent years, he has showcased his remarkable musical prowess as the front man of the Boxmasters, a dynamic band that effortlessly blends
various genres, including rockabilly, country, and roots rock.

Tickets can be purchased in person or by phone at the Heindl Center Monday through Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. You can also call the box office at (662) 562-3478.

The Heindl Center is located at 315 Northwest Drive in Senatobia.

