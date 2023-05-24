Cofield’s Corner
Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Cofield’s Corner
By John Cofield
A couple of generations’ taste buds will always remember Mrs. Garland Kimmons, the cafeteria manager at Oxford Grammar School, and her unforgettable spaghetti and those yeast rolls from Heaven. The only thing better than the smell was the
taste.
I ate those rolls and washed them down with
chocolate milk like it was my job! — Alison Wilkes
Email newsletter signup
In 1962, when the troops were camped on our
playground after The Riot, we’d trade a roll for one
can of their rations. It didn’t take long for us to figure
out we were getting short-changed — Glenn Metts
We all loved Mrs. Kimmons. When she retired from
the school she cooked for Ruth and Jimmie’s. It was
fantastic — Julian Chandler Bramlett