Cofield’s Corner Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

1 of 3

Cofield’s Corner

By John Cofield

A couple of generations’ taste buds will always remember Mrs. Garland Kimmons, the cafeteria manager at Oxford Grammar School, and her unforgettable spaghetti and those yeast rolls from Heaven. The only thing better than the smell was the

taste.

I ate those rolls and washed them down with

chocolate milk like it was my job! — Alison Wilkes

Email newsletter signup

In 1962, when the troops were camped on our

playground after The Riot, we’d trade a roll for one

can of their rations. It didn’t take long for us to figure

out we were getting short-changed — Glenn Metts

We all loved Mrs. Kimmons. When she retired from

the school she cooked for Ruth and Jimmie’s. It was

fantastic — Julian Chandler Bramlett